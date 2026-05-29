Clontarf Mother’s Day Morning Tea

On Friday 8th May, the boys at Clontarf hosted a special Mother’s Day Morning Tea which was very well attended. It was wonderful to welcome so many family and community members to celebrate the occasion. The morning provided a great opportunity for students to show their appreciation and spend quality time with the important people in their lives. “Thank you to everyone who attended and helped make the event such a success.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Newsletter.