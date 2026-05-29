School Hosts Special Mother’s Day Assembly
On Tuesday 5th May, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School hosted a special Mother’s Day Open Assembly. This included a High Tea & Pampering session for the lovely Mums, Grandmothers and friends. “What a lovely morning celebrating some of the beautiful people who love and care for our students. Thank you to everyone who came along.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
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