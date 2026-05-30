Three in a row for Condobolin Rams

MATCH REPORT ROUND 5

Condo VS Harden 16/05/26

The Rams hosted the Harden Devils for round 5 of the season at Ram Park, confidence was high after two strong wins, but the boys knew Harden were never going to hand us anything easy. With 24 blokes in blue ready for a scrap, the game was played at a cracking pace from the opening whistle. There was more grit out there than the sandpaper aisle at Bunnings, with every Ram digging deep and throwing himself into the contest for the bloke beside him. The sort of game that leaves the old boys on the fence carrying on like they’d just won Lotto.

Both teams ripped in for the full 80 and played some quality footy, but the Rams just found another gear when it mattered and took things to another level. The first half saw Roy Cooper scoring himself a meat pie 15 minutes in. Harden answered back with a try of their own on the 40 minute whistle. Making the score at halftime locked up at 5 all.

George Simiana had an absolute field day up front, the big front rower played the full 80, folded blokes in half all afternoon and still found enough in the tank to grab himself a try. Unreal effort.

Toby Harding had a cracker yesterday and seemed to be everywhere for the full 80. Every time the bloke got his hands on the ball something happened. Line breaks, big carries, support play, the lot. Even bagged himself two sausages. Special stuff.

And how about the boot on Joey Press. The bloke was slotting goals from everywhere yesterday, finishing with 3 conversions and a penalty goal like he’d spent all week sleeping with the kicking tee under his pillow. When he wasn’t piling on points with the boot, he was chewing up metres with ball in hand and keeping Harden on the back foot all afternoon.

Gil Toole was at it again yesterday and that bloke is tougher than a $2 steak cooked in a camp oven. Certified freak. Runs into blokes like he’s got no regard for his own safety and tackles like someone’s just insulted his family.

Unfortunately, the game did come at a cost with our skipper and number 10 Will Clemson suffering a serious injury. Tough bit of luck for a bloke who has led this side brilliantly all season. We’re all wishing Will a speedy recovery and thanking him for everything he’s done to get this group into the position we’re in now.

Full credit to Harden for making the trip over and turning it into one hell of a contest. It was a tough, physical 80 minutes. Exactly the way country rugby should be played. Harden have always been one of our favourite teams to beat in the boat race, but we can now safely say we also love beating you blokes on the paddock as well.

Final score 29-24, that makes three wins in a row now for the Rams, and the noise coming from the sheds afterwards had enough energy to power the town for a week.

Massive thanks also to coach Greg Wynn for all the hard work and dedication he keeps putting into this side week after week. Every Ram should hold his head high after yesterday. The spirit around this club at the moment is something you can’t fake, blokes ripping in for each other, old boys following the bus on Saturdays, everyone enjoying their rugby again. That’s what Condo Rugby is all about.

Points: Players’ Player: George Simiana. 1 Point: Phar Nicholson & Toby Harding; 2 Points: George Simiana; 3 Points: Gil Toole.

Deep Heat Diaries.

Source: Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page.

Image Credit: clemosphotography.