MIA Senior School Cup

Football Report

On Tuesday 28th April, seven Ungarie Central School students travelled to Griffith to combine with West Wyalong High in the Australian Football MIA Senior Schools Cup.

The five boys and two girls in attendance were Tyler Crofts, Darcy Cattle, Alex Jackson, Mitchell Reid, Caleb Protheroe, Tahlia McKay and Olivia Rossiter.

Our students played against Marian Catholic College, Wade High, Leeton High and St Francis Xavier College.

The WWHS/UCS teams played Marian first off for the day. The boys team started a little slowly, but improved through the second half to win 19 – 13. The girls team went down 8 – 1 in a hard fought, close contest.

The second game for our teams was against Wade, who seemed a little inexperienced and were trying to organise their structure throughout the day. The boys team had a strong win 54 – 0. The girls had some success, running out winners 10 – 3.

Leeton High were our next opponents, with the girls going down in a tight game 19 – 7, but our boys were again dominant winners 49 – 0.

And then there was St Francis Xavier! As per usual, St Francis was by far the strongest outfit on the day – with a bench of 13! Our boys worked hard against the well drilled opposition, but St Francis were convincing winners 41 – 2. Our girls also were up against it, going down 53 – 0.

It was a really good day, with the football being played in the right spirit.

Thanks to WWHS for allowing us to join their teams for the day.

Report and Image sourced from Ungarie Central School Newsletter.