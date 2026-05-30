Sculpture may be removed
By Melissa Blewitt
The City of Sydney has flagged the possible removal of the 1999 artwork known as ‘Golden Water Mouth’, which is regarded as the symbolic entry point into historic Chinatown.
The 10.7-metre-high tree is originally from Condobolin, where many Chinese miners travelled in the 19th century.
The tree sculpture is regarded as an icon, and understandably questions are being asked.
The artwork by the late artist Lin Li features uses Chinese feng shui principles mixed with Australian native materials including the yellow box tree, gold, earth and water.
The sculpture incorporates the shui kou elements – or five natural elements – of wood, water, earth, fire and gold to harmonise the natural environment with the urban environment.
It is believed that the City of Sydney has fenced off Golden Water Mouth with signage indicating there were structural problems with the timber.
The City of Sydney’s website says “Recent checks have revealed structural problems with the timber. We’re exploring options as we investigate next steps.”
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