Spectacular Junior Rugby League action

Condobolin Junior Rugby League

Round 4 Wrap Up

The weather was SPECTACULAR and the footy action even better!

While our Minis didn’t take the field, those who travelled with their siblings made sure the playground equipment didn’t miss out—safe to say it got a solid workout!

Our Mods kicked off the day and by crikey, their skill level has lifted in just four rounds. It’s awesome to see such a great mix of kids on the field, each bringing something different (and very needed!) to their teams

Our international teams had to dig deep today. When numbers are low and you’re asked to give everything—and then somehow find a little bit more—it’s all about resilience, teamwork, and just enjoying having a run with your mates. Close scores always bring it out the most excitement

A big shoutout to our legends of the day—our volunteers—who jumped in, juggled multiple roles, and kept everything ticking along. And to our families who travelled that little bit further than usual, thank you for making sure our kids still got their footy fix!

We’ve got a club bye next weekend, BUT we’re working on lining up some trial games.

Teams, keep an eye on your group chats over the next few days for any updates!

Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.