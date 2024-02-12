Year 6 Farewell

The Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 6 Farewell Dinner took place Thursday 14th December 2023.

The school hall was beautifully decorated for the occasion as the students came together with family and the school community for an evening of celebration.

A delicious meal was provided by Anna from the school canteen. It was a great way for the students to mark the completion of their primary school years.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Newsletter.