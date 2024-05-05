Cultural Garden Rejuvenation at Condobolin Public School
Condobolin Public School’s Cultural Garden in undergoing a rejuvenation. Members of the community spent a day painting, listening to music, making conversation and gardening in the space. It is a work in progress, and when it is completed, it will be a wonderful sight to see.
ABOVE: Marion Wighton-Packham using her skills to paint in the Condobolin Public School’s Cultural Garden. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Tullamore Ceilidh
The Tullamore Irish Gathering was held Friday evening 12 April [...]
Cultural Garden Rejuvenation at Condobolin Public School
Condobolin Public School’s Cultural Garden in undergoing a rejuvenation. Members [...]
James competes at the Sydney Royal Easter Show
Tullibigeal farmer, James Fyfe, recently competed at the Sydney Royal [...]
Transition to School
Lachlan Children Services held their first Transition to School for [...]
CPS Reading Rockstars and Punctuality Pros
In the last week of Term One, Condobolin Public School [...]
PSSA Tennis Knockout
Congratulations to all Tottenham Central School students who played Dubbo [...]