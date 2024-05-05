Cultural Garden Rejuvenation at Condobolin Public School

Condobolin Public School’s Cultural Garden in undergoing a rejuvenation. Members of the community spent a day painting, listening to music, making conversation and gardening in the space. It is a work in progress, and when it is completed, it will be a wonderful sight to see.

ABOVE: Marion Wighton-Packham using her skills to paint in the Condobolin Public School’s Cultural Garden. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.