Cultural Garden Rejuvenation at Condobolin Public School

Condobolin Public School’s Cultural Garden in undergoing a rejuvenation. Members of the community spent a day painting, listening to music, making conversation and gardening in the space. It is a work in progress, and when it is completed, it will be a wonderful sight to see.

ABOVE: Marion Wighton-Packham using her skills to paint in the Condobolin Public School’s Cultural Garden. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 02/05/2024By

Latest News

Tullamore Ceilidh

05/05/2024|

The Tullamore Irish Gathering was held Friday evening 12 April [...]

Transition to School

05/05/2024|

Lachlan Children Services held their first Transition to School for [...]

PSSA Tennis Knockout

04/05/2024|

Congratulations to all Tottenham Central School students who played Dubbo [...]

We recommend