James competes at the Sydney Royal Easter Show
Tullibigeal farmer, James Fyfe, recently competed at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in the Federation challenge.
He rode in the bareback competition and placed on two of the three nights.
He placed fourth on his first night and second on the last.
He achieved a personal best score on his last ride.
He has done exceptionally well for his first time in the show and noted that it is his proudest achievement in his rodeo career.
It is a great achievement for James and Tulli’s small community.
Source: The Lake News. Image Credits: James Fyfe via Facebook.
