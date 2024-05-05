CHS ANZAC Day commemoration

The Condobolin High School held its Commemoration of ANZAC on Friday, 12 April.

Year 11 student Errol Packham gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the Lighting of the Candle of Remembrance by Condobolin RSL Club President Michael Wighton.

Vice-Captain Sam Cunningham delivered the ANZAC address.

“We stand here this morning on Wiradjuri land. We acknowledge the traditional owners and recognise their continuing connection to land, waters, and culture. We pay respect to the Elders, past, present, and emerging,” Sam began his speech.

“Before dawn on 25 April 1915, the first soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the shores of the Gallipoli peninsula. The men were part of a British and French led invasion.

“The Allies’ mission was to destroy Turkish guns that were preventing naval ships from reaching and bombarding the Turkish capital, Constantinople. If they succeeded, Türkiye might be forced out of the war and Germany would lose an important ally. Some 2000 Australians were killed or wounded on 25 April.

“It was a day of confusion and fear. One soldier called it ‘a day of sorrow’ as he remembered the dead and wounded.

“At Anzac Cove, the Australians were the first to land. The New Zealanders followed later in the day. They advanced about a mile in some places, less in others, but they could go no further.

“For the next eight months, the campaign was a stalemate. In December, the Anzacs were evacuated. By then, about 8700 Australians and almost 2700 New Zealanders had been killed.

“They were some of at least 130,000 soldiers on both sides who lost their lives at Gallipoli. Anzac Day has been one of the most important dates on Australia’s calendar since 1916.

“At first, it gave people a chance to honour the original Anzacs – the Australians and New Zealanders who fought on Gallipoli. Then it became a day for those who had served in the First World War. With Australians experiencing the Second World War, and wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations that have followed, Anzac Day has become an occasion to honour all who have worn our country’s uniform in service.

“Today, we reflect on that service. We recognise more than a hundred thousand Australian service men and women who have lost their lives in military operations carried out in our country’s name.

“We honour the values that have been invested in the original Anzacs – loyalty, selflessness, courage – and the ways in which later generations have measured their own achievements against those of the soldiers who fought on Gallipoli.

“On Anzac Day, there are many ways to honour people who have served, and those who continue to serve, in Australia’s armed forces.

“We can gather together like this, attend a dawn service or an Anzac Day march. We can also wear a sprig of rosemary as a symbol of remembrance.

“Towards the end of the ceremony, the Last Post will be played on a bugle. This historical music was played in army camps to announce the end of the day, a time when soldiers should be resting.

“The Last Post is played today for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. It means that they have done their duty and are now at rest. After the Last Post, there will be one minute of silence. This is a time to think about those who have served in Australia’s armed forces, those who continue to serve, and about those who have lost their lives.”

Year 10 Students Summer Davis and Emma Patton laid a wreath at the base of the Candle of Remembrance, while Condobolin Pipe Band Pipe Major Rob Neal played the lament, ‘Flowers of the Forest’.

The Last Post was played, which was followed by one minute’s silence and the Rouse. Errol Packham recited The Ode.

The ANZAC commemoration concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.