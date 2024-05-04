PSSA Tennis Knockout
Congratulations to all Tottenham Central School students who played Dubbo South Public School in Round 2 of the PSSA Tennis Knockout at Tottenham on Tuesday 9th April. All students played well and demonstrated fantastic sportsmanship. As a result, the team will now progress to the next round which will be played early this term. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
