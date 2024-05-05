Tullamore Ceilidh

The Tullamore Irish Gathering was held Friday evening 12 April with music by Steve Passfield and Saturday afternoon 13 April.

The event was a great success for the Tullamore community.

The main event on Saturday saw fantastic entertainment for the children. The giant slide and blow up jumping castle were in constant demand.

Face painting was very popular by all ages.

Tullamore Central School provided coffee and cake, using the new school Tully Tuckerbox coffee van. It was very successful with its relaxed setting for customers. Beautiful mermaid braids were very popular too.

The visit by Mr Whippy ice cream was popular with everyone.

A highlight of the afternoon was provided by the Dubbo Celtic Dance School.

It was wonderful to enjoy these young performers doing the very energetic complicated dances.

The evening entertainment was provided by a great friend of Tullamore, Steve Passfield accompanied by Mike ‘the fettler’ Kerin on fiddle.

Tullamore was delighted to welcome The Mountain Dew Band. They performed well-known Irish music, both modern and traditional, on guitar, accordion and the traditional Irish drum the bodhran.

The Tullamore Bowling club would like to thank the local sponsors who made the event possible: Tullamore Inc, Bushtrack Buses, MGH construction, EMMAT, Tullamore Rural Trading and Mortimer Centreplus.

Report written by Barbara Newton. Images taken by Megan Mortimer.