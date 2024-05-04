Transition to School

Lachlan Children Services held their first Transition to School for 2024 on Friday, 12 April. Children had a wonderful time during parachute play, but they were also extending their turn taking, listening, language, gross and social skills. Kindergarten Transition was hosted by Condobolin Schools As Community Centres (located at Condobolin Public School). Transition will resume in Term Two. Image Credit: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 02/05/2024By

Latest News

Tullamore Ceilidh

05/05/2024|

The Tullamore Irish Gathering was held Friday evening 12 April [...]

Transition to School

05/05/2024|

Lachlan Children Services held their first Transition to School for [...]

PSSA Tennis Knockout

04/05/2024|

Congratulations to all Tottenham Central School students who played Dubbo [...]

We recommend