Transition to School

Lachlan Children Services held their first Transition to School for 2024 on Friday, 12 April. Children had a wonderful time during parachute play, but they were also extending their turn taking, listening, language, gross and social skills. Kindergarten Transition was hosted by Condobolin Schools As Community Centres (located at Condobolin Public School). Transition will resume in Term Two. Image Credit: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.