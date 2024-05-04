Jeston receives Principal’s Award

Condobolin High School’s Jeston Benedict has received a Principal’s Award for exceptional and most improved attendance in Term One. He had a 92 per cent improvement in attendance. Great work, Jeston! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

