Year 5 & 6 visit Dubbo

Tottenham Central School Year 5 and 6 students visited Dubbo on Thursday 27th March to attend the Western Plains Science and Engineering Discovery Day presented by the University of Newcastle. Students had a fabulous day, participating in various challenge activities, building their teamwork skills, and increasing their knowledge and understanding of science and engineering. Students were also exposed to the many and varied career opportunities in this field, broadening their understadning of the ways they could be involved in the world of STEM. What an amazing day! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.