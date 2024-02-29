Year 5/6 create a Time Capsule
Year 5/6 students from Ungarie Central School completed a “Time Capsule” activity during their first History lesson. The aim was to introduce them to the concept of time by talking about the past, present, and future. Students wrote their future selves a letter by writing goals for the year to look back on and listed their favourite things in that present moment. These included subject, sport, music, colours etc. They sealed these in an envelope and will read them on the last day of school to see what has changed in their lives over a school year. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
