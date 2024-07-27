Year Six Transition to High School

Year Six students only haver two terms of primary schooling left, so their thoughts turn towards making their way to High School.

Condobolin High School (CHS) welcomed students from primary school on Thursday, 27 June in preparation of their transition into Year 7 2025.

“Students and staff had opportunity to move and mingle through a series of activities designed to orientate them to CHS systems and structures,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“They spent time in the Wellbeing Hub with Mrs Hughes, with Mr Crammond on the oval and the Library with Sheree Brandy, our Aboriginal Education Officer (AEO), for a cultural activity.

“In the Wellbeing Hub students were introduced to all the ways CHS supports student attendance, engagement and achievement; on the oval students learnt new ways to critically appraise and resolve challenges and; in the Library Sheree shared wisdom about the Emu in the Sky. Here students completed a Dharany Statement (letter) and contributed to our Gabingidyal (beginning) artefact.

“CHS Principal, Mrs Wendy Scarce spent Period Five with the students for a consultative feedback session.

“Mrs Scarce was delighted by the joy expressed by the students and the depth of their responses to the learning that had occurred throughout the day,” the post concluded.