Art Gallery in the Library

Lake Cargelligo Central School library looked more like an art gallery during the end of term 2.

On Friday 28th June, after immense preparation, the library was open to the school community to come and view the artwork that has been created this year. There was a diverse range of works on show, from sculptures to paintings completed in various mediums. It was fantastic to see the results of the efforts put in by the talented students.

Well done also to all those staff members involved in this project.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.