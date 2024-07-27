CAHS holds NAIDOC activities
Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service held a raft of NAIDOC Week activities at the Old Fire Station from Tuesday, 9 July until Thursday, 11 July. A myriad of activities included Boomerang painting, jewellery making, t-shirt design, canvas painting, native animal painting, key ring making, pencil case design and much more. Participants also enjoyed a barbecue each day. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
