Have your say at Information Session

Condobolin residents will have an opportunity to have their say at a Community Information Session for the Resilient Homes Program – Central West on Tuesday, 30 July.

Many have contributed to shaping the housing program for the Central West. They will now be able to attend information session by dropping into the Lachlan Shire Council Chambers (58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin) from 9.30am to 5pm.

Information sessions will also be held at Lake Cargelligo on Tuesday, 30 July from 10am to 3pm at the Lachlan Shire Council building at 35a Foster Street; and Trundle on Wednesday, 31 July from 10am to 2pm at the Services and Citizens Club (Forbes Street, Trundle). Both sessions are drop in only.

The $40 million Resilient Homes Program – Central West is being developed to support residents impacted by the 2022 Central West floods.

The Program aims to reduce the impact future floods may have on homes across the region.

The NSW Reconstruction Authority has reviewed the 450 plus responses to the community survey and have been working closely with local councils, community leaders and technical experts to develop a draft program for the community’s feedback.

The NSW Reconstruction Authority is keen to hear from Condobolin residents on the proposed participation requirements and the potential measures and how they will work for homes in the Central West.

Residents will also be able to view maps developed by flood specialists in consultation with councils and understand how this has informed the Program at the Information Session.

If you can’t attend a session, you can still provide feedback online, through Have Your Say (which opened on 23 July, and closes on 16 August).

The NSW Reconstruction Authority encourages the community to keep up to date on the Program through our website at nsw.gov.au/central-west-recovery