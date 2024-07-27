Young guns showing skills

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Not much happening on Sunday mornings with people playing away but on the 14th July, Pete Brasnett, Michael Coe and Bill Cunningham defeated Max Johnson, Nick Moody and Carey L’Estrange. Bill showing a few of the more experienced bowlers how to play.

In the Club Open Singles, the youngs guns are showing the old blokes how to play. Darren Seton defeated Max Johnson nineteen to thirteen, Kaos started well but when George got into stride he couldn’t keep up. Pete Brasnett went down to Craig Jones twenty-five to sixteen, Bones dominating from the word go, and in a gameplan straight out of Dallas or Dynasty, Andrew Brasnett ruthlessly put down Uncle Steve twenty-five to seven.

The second round of the 2024 Lachlan Valley Bowls Challenge was held at Weethalle on Sunday 21st July. Max Johnson, Michael Coe and Frank Golya had three close losses, Laurie Thompson, Daryl Nairn and Al Barnes had a win a loss and a draw, and Grant Davis, Michael Waller and Michael Leal had three wins.

All up for the day, Lake came first with twelve points and thirty-seven ends, Condo second with eleven points and forty-two ends, Hillston third with nine points and thirty-five ends and Weethalle fourth with four points and thirty ends. This means Condo is still leading with twenty-six points and eighty-five ends, Lake, twenty-four points and seventy-five ends, Hillston, thirteen points and sixty seven ends, and Weethalle, nine points and sixty one ends.

The draw for the Minor Singles is up with the first round to be played by the 28 July and the second by the 11th August.

