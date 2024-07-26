Lake Cargelligo Ag aircraft accident

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has commenced a transport safety investigation into a collision with terrain accident involving an Air Tractor aerial application aircraft south-east of Lake Cargelligo.

While conducting aerial spraying on a property on Thursday, 18 July, the aircraft reportedly struck a wire, and collided with terrain.

It is believed a man aged in his 20s died as a result of the tragic accident.

The ATSB deployed a transport safety investigation team from its Canberra office.

“On site investigation work will include a range of evidence-gathering activities, including site mapping, wreckage examination, and recovery of any aircraft components for further examination at the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra,” a statement from the ATSB said.

“The ATSB will also seek to interview any witnesses and involved parties, and collect relevant recorded information including flight tracking data, as well as pilot and aircraft maintenance records, and weather information.

“The ATSB will release a final report at the conclusion of the investigation.

“However, if at any time should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so safety action can be taken.”