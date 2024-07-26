Condo Quality Meats Trophies

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 20th July, we had a great field of 41 take on the wind and the heavy conditions. We played an individual stableford sponsored by Condo Quality Meats. Thanks, Daryl for your support.

Winner of A grade was Steve Beattie with 34 points, runner up was Craig Venables with 31 points c/b.

B grade winner was Lachlan Yeo with 36 points, runner up was Hamish Wald with 35 points.

Ball comp winners G Stuckey, J Jones, T Stuckey, C Stuckey, A Lancaster, B Hurley, G Moncrieff 30 points the cutoff.

NTPs all grades T Stuckey, no. 9 B Hurley, no. 11 M Smith and L Yeo, no. 17 V Hanlon.

LCD Lil’ Vege had gone.

Tomorrow (Saturday 27th July) we will play a 4BBB stableford sponsored by the Galari Ag Company, and Sunday the Albert Open is on, for those that can’t get to Albert, there is a 2 man ambrose state qualifier being held at Bogan Gate, all welcome but pre noms required for that.

The medal of medals will be held the week after on the August monthly medal day, there is a list on the board of those that have qualified, then the day after that will be the Trundle Open, so plenty of golf available around the district, just not so much on our course at the moment, it is only open for competitions, social golf is on hold due to the wet fairways that are starting to chop up.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.