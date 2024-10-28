Year 3-6 Theatre Excursion

On Tuesday 17 September, Ungarie Central School students in Years 3 – 6 visited Griffith Regional Theatre to watch a production of 'The Peasant Prince'. This is a children's version of Li Cunxin's iconic autobiography, Mao's Last Dancer and tells the remarkable true story of a 10-year-old peasant boy's journey from impoverished rural China to the international dance scene. After watching the show, students participated in a question and answer session with the cast. We then had lunch at City Park.