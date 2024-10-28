Year 3-6 Theatre Excursion
On Tuesday 17 September, Ungarie Central School students in Years 3 – 6 visited Griffith Regional Theatre to watch a production of ‘The Peasant Prince’. This is a children’s version of Li Cunxin’s iconic autobiography, Mao’s Last Dancer and tells the remarkable true story of a 10-year-old peasant boy’s journey from impoverished rural China to the international dance scene. After watching the show, students participated in a question and answer session with the cast. We then had lunch at City Park. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
2 night visit at Wambangalang
Wambangalang Environmental Education Centre hosted a group of 30 stage [...]
Year 3-6 Theatre Excursion
On Tuesday 17 September, Ungarie Central School students in Years [...]
Jacob to compete in the famous Baja 1000
Condobolin’s Jacob Smith is part of Team Australia’s Desert Racing [...]
Mr McCormack visits West Wyalong High School
At the end of term 3, Federal Member for the [...]
Mrs Payne attends Proud and Deadly Awards
On Thursday 19th September, Ungarie Central School teacher, Mrs Terrie [...]
New bird for the bird count
By Lake Cargelligo Birds New bird alert! This takes the [...]