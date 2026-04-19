Year 3/4 Mathematicians collaborate

Trundle Central School Year 3/4 mathematicians have been busy collaborating and challenging themselves in maths!

Students paired up to create their own worded problems, then swapped with a partner who used an algorithm to solve it. It was fantastic to see them thinking deeply about how problems are constructed and solved!

To extend their learning, they took on the added challenge of creating and solving time-based problems.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.