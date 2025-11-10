Year 3/4 Excursion to Wellington Caves!

What a fantastic day the Trundle Central School Year 3/4 students had on their excursion to the Wellington Caves!

Students kicked off the adventure with a quick stop in Parkes for recess, where the students were wonderfully complimented by members of the public for their inclusive and thoughtful behaviour – such a proud moment for their school community!

Once they arrived in Wellington, they began with a walk along the fascinating Fossil Trail, learning about the prehistoric history of the area. Then it was time to head underground into the incredible Cathedral Cave, where they stood in awe under giant stalagmites and stalactites – nature’s artwork at its finest!

The learning continued at the Exhibition Centre, where students explored amazing interactive displays that brought geology and palaeontology to life. They then headed into the Discovery Lab, where they had the chance to uncover real fossils and dive deeper into the science behind them.

“A huge well done to our students for being such respectful, curious, and engaged learners throughout the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.