Year 12’s Final Farewell

On Thursday 6th November, Trundle Central School held their Senior Dinner at the Trundle Hotel. This special evening was a final farewell to the Class of 2025. A highlight of the night was hearing from their mentor teachers, who spoke beautifully about their students. “Congratulations girls. We wish you all the very best for your future endeavours.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.