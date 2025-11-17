Year 12’s Final Farewell
On Thursday 6th November, Trundle Central School held their Senior Dinner at the Trundle Hotel. This special evening was a final farewell to the Class of 2025. A highlight of the night was hearing from their mentor teachers, who spoke beautifully about their students. “Congratulations girls. We wish you all the very best for your future endeavours.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Brayden and Leah receive awards
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Brayden and Leah for [...]
Working on Railing Project
Condobolin Picnic Race Club volunteers are working on the PVC [...]
Year 12’s Final Farewell
On Thursday 6th November, Trundle Central School held their Senior [...]
Students dress up for Halloween
On Friday 31st October, Lake Cargelligo Central School students had [...]
Sunrise Energy Metals doubles scandium resource
By Melissa Blewitt A Feasibility Study investigating the potential to [...]
Tied match for Under 17’s
The Under 17’s cricket team (ABOVE) headed to Forbes for [...]