Samantha wins

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Children’s Services’ Samantha Smith has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to early childhood education, taking home the Outstanding Diploma Educator award at the 2026 Central West Early Childhood Awards.

The award recognises Samantha’s dedication, passion and commitment to supporting young children and their families through her work at Lachlan Children’s Services.

Samantha was previously announced as a finalist in the Outstanding Early Childhood Educator – Diploma category, following a nomination from families whose children attend the service.

Lachlan Children’s Services congratulated Samantha on her achievement, describing the award as well-deserved recognition of the care and enthusiasm she brings to her role.

The service said her hard work and the support she provides to children and families did not go unnoticed, adding it was incredibly proud to have her as part of its team.

Samantha’s success highlights the important contribution of early childhood educators across the Lachlan Shire and the difference they make in the lives of local children and families.

Fellow Lachlan Children’s Services educator Indianna Lemmon was also named a finalist in the awards, nominated for the Molly Ticehurst Memorial Award for Outstanding Educator – Certificate III.

The Central West Early Childhood Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, leadership and dedication among early childhood educators and services throughout the region.