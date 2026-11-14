Baseline soil coring complete
By Melissa Blewitt
Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) field staff have completed baseline soil coring for the Climate Smart Flock Management project, following delays caused by wet conditions.
The work involved collecting soil samples from a paddock sown to a nine-species pasture mix, where varying levels of germination had been observed across the site.
Rather than undertaking shallow sampling, CWFS staff examined the soil at greater depth to investigate possible constraints and identify factors that may be contributing to the differences in pasture establishment.
The fieldwork revealed heavy clay and a hard surface, which made collecting the cores difficult. Staff also found significant moisture at depth, with some samples becoming particularly muddy towards the bottom.
Whether the soil conditions have contributed to the variation in germination is yet to be determined, with samples now sent away for testing.
The results are expected to provide further information for project collaborators as they investigate the factors influencing pasture growth and soil conditions.
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