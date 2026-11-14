Road workers remembered as motorists urged to slow down

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council is joining Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils and the SARAH (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) Group to mark National Road Worker Day of Remembrance on Monday, 9 November, recognising the people who build and maintain roads and remembering those seriously injured or killed while working.

The annual day highlights the dangers faced by road workers and traffic controllers, who often work just metres from moving vehicles, including drivers who are speeding or distracted.

Lachlan Shire Council Director of Infrastructure Services Adrian Milne said staff safety remained a priority across all road maintenance and construction activities.

“Our staff work every day to maintain and improve our road network for the community. They deserve to be able to do their jobs in a safe environment and return home to their families at the end of every shift,” Mr Milne said.

He urged motorists to slow down, remain alert and follow traffic directions when approaching roadworks.

“Every time motorists approach a roadwork site, we ask them to slow down, pay attention and follow the directions in place. These are real people doing essential work, often just metres from moving traffic. A moment of patience from drivers can make a real difference to keeping our staff safe,” he said.

The risks are reflected in road safety figures, with Austroads reporting in 2022 an average of 18 fatal crashes and 245 serious injuries at roadwork sites each year.

A survey of more than 1,500 traffic controllers by the Traffic Management Association of Australia, released in November 2025, found 53 per cent encountered vehicles failing to stop at roadwork sites at least weekly.

The survey also found 29 per cent had nearly been struck by a distracted driver in the previous 12 months, while 44 per cent experienced near misses involving speeding vehicles during the same period.

National Road Worker Day of Remembrance was established by Altus Traffic in memory of 44-year-old road worker and father Timmy Rakei, who was killed in Melbourne in 2021 after being struck by a speeding driver while setting up traffic cones. His colleague Shaun Kilmartin was seriously injured in the incident.

Organised by the SARAH Group with industry, government and community partners, the day aims to raise awareness of roadwork safety and prevent further tragedies.

“Every roadwork site is a workplace. We ask all drivers to slow down, stay alert and help ensure every worker gets home safely,” Mr Milne said.