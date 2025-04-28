Year 12 travel to Sydney

Ungarie Central School year 12 students recently travelled to Sydney for some HSC experiences.

On Tuesday 25th March, the year 12 students enjoyed a full day in Sydney, attending either the History of Swimwear Seminar at the Australian National Maritime Museum or the Shape Industrial Technology Seminar and Exhibition in the morning.

After lunch, the students visited the Museum of Human Diseases at UNSW focusing on lifestyle choices and their impact on the body.

China Town and Darling Harbour provided the entertainment and laughs for the evening.

On Wednesday 26th March, the students got a lot of walking in and enjoyed travelling on some public transport.

The textiles students attended the TexStyle Seminar and Exhibition while the Industrial Tech and Business Studies students visited IKEA. The group got a new more city lifestyle experiences in during the afternoon and the evening finished up the excellent time away.

The students headed back to Ungarie on Thursday 27th March.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.