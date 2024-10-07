Year 12 Graduate LAP

Ungarie Central School Year 12 students in the Lachlan Access Program celebrated their graduation on Wednesday 11th September at the Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.

