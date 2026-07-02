Year 12 experience unforgettable excursion to Sydney

Report

Trundle Central School Year 12 students recently enjoyed an unforgettable excursion to Sydney, packed with exciting experiences, valuable learning opportunities and plenty of fun.

The trip began with the adrenaline rush of indoor skydiving before students enjoyed dinner in the city and explored the spectacular sights and sounds of Vivid Sydney. The evening was topped off with frozen yoghurt and an impressive selection of toppings.

The following day, students attended the Stand Tall event at Darling Harbour alongside more than 6,000 students from across NSW. The event promotes hope, resilience and positive mental health through inspiring guest speakers and meaningful conversations. It was a powerful experience that left a lasting impression on the students.

A definite highlight of the trip was the iconic Harbour Bridge Climb, which more than lived up to expectations. The breathtaking views and sense of achievement created memories that will stay with students for years to come.

On the final day, students toured the University of Sydney, where they were captivated by the historic architecture, amazed by the size of the campus and gained valuable insight into pathways to higher education and the support available to rural students.

Throughout the excursion, students confidently navigated Sydney’s many forms of public transport and represented their school with maturity and enthusiasm. Combined with beautiful weather for the entire trip, the excursion was a fantastic success and a memorable experience for all involved.

Report written by Mrs Johnson – Student Advisor. Sourced from Trundle Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.