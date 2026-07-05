Year 10 English explores power of persuasion

Condobolin High School Year 10 English students have been studying how language can be used to persuade an audience. “As part of their learning, students researched an issue important to them or their community and designed a persuasive poster,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “By combining persuasive language with effective visual techniques, students aimed to influence their audience and encourage them to take action on the issue.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.