Amelia shows enthusiasm
Condobolin High School’s Amelia Small showcased her skills at the All Abilities Law Bowls Tournament recently. “Amelia had a fantastic day on the greens, showcasing her skills, sportsmanship and positive attitude throughout the competition. She embraced every opportunity, enjoyed meeting other participants and most importantly, had plenty of fun along the way,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Amelia gave it her best effort and represented her school and community with enthusiasm and pride. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
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