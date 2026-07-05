Cross Country runners show great determination
Nineteen Condobolin High School students attended the Western Schools Sports Association Secondary Cross Country in Orange on Wednesday, 10 June. Chloe Bennett, Emmaline Blewitt, Zahlee Blewitt, Avah Kirby, Tommy Kirkman, Sonny Lister, Lucas McMaster, Lucas Newell, Rory Packham, Macauley Packham, Alec Patton, Charles Patton, Isabella Pawsey, Amelia Reavell, Thomas Saunders, Hayley Small, Ruby Wainwright, Kylarrah Waites and Badyn Williams showed determination in challenging conditions. Lucas Newell, Sonny Lister and Rory Packham qualified for the Western Team to attend the NSW All Schools Secondary Cross Country Championships later in the year. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
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