Damage caused to Amenities Block

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The amenities block on Bathurst Street will be temporarily closed until further notice.

It is believed fire caused damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

During this time, public amenities are available at the following locations:

•Memorial Park.

•Lachlan Shire Library.

•Lachlan Shire Visitor Information Centre.

•Gum Bend Lake.

Lachlan Shire Council apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time.