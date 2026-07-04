Cootamundra defeat Rams

Condobolin Rugby Union

MATCH REPORT- Round 9

Condo VS Coota

The Rams welcomed the Cootamundra to Ram Park yesterday for Round 9, and the crowd was treated to a tough, physical contest played in great spirits from first whistle to last.

The opening exchanges were tough and physical, with neither side giving an inch. Every metre was earned the hard way and every tackle had a bit of sting in it. The platform was built by the big boys yesterday. George, Fred and Moxey were outstanding in the tight stuff and constantly had the Rams moving forward.

The breakthrough finally came midway through the first half when Will Moxey found his way to the stripe and gave the Rams first points of the day. Unfortunately the conversion drifted away, leaving the Rams with a 5-0 lead.

Coota responded shortly after with a try of their own, but couldn’t add the extras, squaring things up at 5-all.

Late in the half, one of our senior citizens, Bart Anderson produced his finest piece of football since Facebook was invented. Playing on the wing, he found some open pasture and charged down the sideline to score under the posts. After attending training this week, Bart is now convinced he’s unlocked the secret to rugby. Tom Clemson converted and the Rams headed to oranges leading 12-5.

Unfortunately, the second half started about as well as a flat tyre on a long weekend. Coota crossed inside the opening minute and converted to remind everyone there was still plenty of footy left to be played.

Ammo then got in on the action, crossing for another Rams five pointer, after some strong work from the boys up front.

As always, Tom Clemson played well above his weight division, throwing himself into defence, organising the troops and making life easier for everyone around him. Great work TBone.

To Coota’s credit, they never went away. They continued to chip away, crossed for another try and capitalised on a couple of costly penalties close to our line, slotting two penalty goals that ultimately proved the difference in a 23-17 result.

While it’s disappointing not to get the chocolates, there was plenty for the Rams to be proud of. The effort was there for the full 80 minutes, the boys threw themselves into everything and on another day a bounce or two may have gone our way.

A huge thank you to Cootamundra for making the trip across. The game was played hard but fair, with plenty of respect shown by both sides. It was a cracking advertisement for country rugby and the spectators certainly got their money’s worth.

A massive thank you also goes to our match officials, our sponsors, committee, coach Greg Wynn and our volunteers who continue to make Ram Park one of the best places in the Central West to spend a Saturday afternoon. To our supporters, thank you once again for turning up in numbers and getting behind the boys.

The competition points headed back to Cootamundra, but the boat race stayed firmly at Ram Park. Fred Stuckey sealed the deal, producing one of the best sculling performances seen in the Central West this decade. Scientists are still reviewing the footage.

Up the rams.

Points: Players’ Player: Fred Stuckey; Point: George Simiana, Fred Stuckey, Will Moxey; 2 Points: Will Chamen; 3 Points: Tom Clemson.

Deep Heat Diaries.

Source: Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page.

Image Credit: clemosphotography.