Building industry skills through practical learning

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School Year 11 Primary Industries students developed valuable practical skills as part of their studies recently.

Students applied their knowledge in a practical setting while building the skills and confidence needed for the agricultural industry.

“After successfully repairing the rotary hoe, students worked together to reattach the implement to the tractor. This provided an excellent opportunity to learn about machinery setup, safe operating procedures and the importance of teamwork in agricultural operations,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The class also assisted with moving gates and preparing paddocks for upcoming fencing work, gaining real-world experience in farm infrastructure and livestock management practices.