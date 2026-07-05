2026 Waste to Art local winners announced
By Melissa Blewitt
The 2026 Lachlan Shire Local Waste 2 Art competition winners have been announced.
This year’s Waste 2 Art theme Year of ‘Shrink Your Footprint’ captured everyone’s imagination, with some very creative artworks entered.
The overall winner of Lachlan Shire WASTE 2 ART Year competition was the Condobolin Early Learning Centre’s amazing entry – ‘Shrink Your Footprint’. They also won the Community 3D category with the same entry.
The work was noted for its vibrant use of colour and fun in its transformation of waste materials. It presented a playful and engaging response to the theme to Shrink Your Footprint.
Other winners were:
High School 3D Winner – Alexas Wright – Picnic Basket
High School 2D Winner – Reni Hall – T-shirt Blanket
Open Category Winner – Catherine Morgan – Sushi with my kids
Highly Commended:
Harlow Smith – State of Origin
Kylarrah Waites – Water
Kyara Dodgson – Bonfire
Kaitlyn Ysabelle Serrano – Under the Sea
The local exhibition was on display at the Condobolin Library until Monday, 22 June.
“By encouraging the repurposing of waste materials, WASTE 2 ART challenges traditional perceptions about rubbish. These wonderful works of art show that recycling and repurposing can go beyond our existing ideas of what waste is and how it can be reused,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, said.
“I extend my warmest congratulations to all participants in the competition, especially those whose talent and flair for innovation have resulted in a category win. We wish them luck in the regional finals.”
The WASTE 2 ART competition represents a creative and innovative approach to the reduction and reuse of waste within the Lachlan Shire. The competition challenges perceptions about ‘rubbish’ and celebrates the reuse and recycling of waste through arts and crafts.
The winning entrants will proceed onto Broken Hill where Broken Hill City Council will host the 2026 NetWaste Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase. The exhibition runs from Monday, 10 August to Saturday, 5 September.
Latest News
Cross Country runners show great determination
Nineteen Condobolin High School students attended the Western Schools Sports [...]
2026 Waste to Art local winners announced
By Melissa Blewitt The 2026 Lachlan Shire Local Waste [...]
Year 10 English explores power of persuasion
Condobolin High School Year 10 English students have been studying [...]
Building industry skills through practical learning
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School Year 11 Primary [...]
Cootamundra defeat Rams
Condobolin Rugby Union MATCH REPORT- Round 9 Condo VS Coota [...]
Damage caused to Amenities Block
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt The amenities block on Bathurst Street [...]