2026 Waste to Art local winners announced

By Melissa Blewitt

The 2026 Lachlan Shire Local Waste 2 Art competition winners have been announced.

This year’s Waste 2 Art theme Year of ‘Shrink Your Footprint’ captured everyone’s imagination, with some very creative artworks entered.

The overall winner of Lachlan Shire WASTE 2 ART Year competition was the Condobolin Early Learning Centre’s amazing entry – ‘Shrink Your Footprint’. They also won the Community 3D category with the same entry.

The work was noted for its vibrant use of colour and fun in its transformation of waste materials. It presented a playful and engaging response to the theme to Shrink Your Footprint.

Other winners were:

High School 3D Winner – Alexas Wright – Picnic Basket

High School 2D Winner – Reni Hall – T-shirt Blanket

Open Category Winner – Catherine Morgan – Sushi with my kids

Highly Commended:

Harlow Smith – State of Origin

Kylarrah Waites – Water

Kyara Dodgson – Bonfire

Kaitlyn Ysabelle Serrano – Under the Sea

The local exhibition was on display at the Condobolin Library until Monday, 22 June.

“By encouraging the repurposing of waste materials, WASTE 2 ART challenges traditional perceptions about rubbish. These wonderful works of art show that recycling and repurposing can go beyond our existing ideas of what waste is and how it can be reused,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, said.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all participants in the competition, especially those whose talent and flair for innovation have resulted in a category win. We wish them luck in the regional finals.”

The WASTE 2 ART competition represents a creative and innovative approach to the reduction and reuse of waste within the Lachlan Shire. The competition challenges perceptions about ‘rubbish’ and celebrates the reuse and recycling of waste through arts and crafts.

The winning entrants will proceed onto Broken Hill where Broken Hill City Council will host the 2026 NetWaste Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase. The exhibition runs from Monday, 10 August to Saturday, 5 September.