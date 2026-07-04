Successful Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum

Heavy vehicle safety was in the spotlight recently at a breakfast forum hosted by Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils.

Around 60 delegates from across the region, attended the Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum in Forbes, to explore the current road safety and freight issues affecting the local heavy vehicle industry.

The Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the forum has become a regular fixture on the road safety calendar since its inception in 2012.

Events like this forum are essential in providing opportunities to share information, network and discuss local issues,” Ms Suitor said.

The forum was attended by local transport companies, truck drivers and farmers along with various associations and government agencies.

The topics covered included policy updates, NHVL reforms, access improvements, a casestudy on electronic braking systems, first aid, mental health and a Q & A with NSW Police.

Presenters were from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR), Transport for NSW, Parkes Shire Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council, Air Brake Systems, NatRoad, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Police.

“Thank-you to all the guest speakers who made the forum informative and thought provoking for participants. And thank-you to everyone who attended,” Ms Suitor said.

Feedback from attendees was very positive – rating the event 4.38 out of 5, with all attendees reporting that the forum met their expectations and they will attend next year.

Here are a few of the anonymous comments:

Shared information, updates and knowledge of legislation as well as local issues.

Lots of great information – always an informative event.

The forum always shows interesting insight on things you don’t always have great knowledge on.

Learned something new again.

“We recorded the forum, and the videos of each session can be viewed online in the coming weeks – keep your eyes on the Councils’ Facebook pages for details,” Ms Suitor said.

Organisers are now turning their attention to the annual Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day which will return on Thursday, 30 July at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange.

There will also be Field Days held In Condobolin and Parkes in late August and early September. Watch this space for more information.

Media Release (Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils).