Year 12 Clontarf Students Graduate
The 2026 Clontarf Academy Awards took place on Wednesday 4th November.
Community members and visiting Clontarf Academy Officials were on hand to celebrate with the local team, sharing the achievements of the Clontarf boys throughout the year.
The Year 12 boys received their portfolios and now enter the workforce, knowing that they have ongoing support behind them.
“Many thanks to all of those involved in this fantastic program that encourages and supports our boys at school and beyond.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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