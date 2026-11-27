School Gathers for Remembrance Day

By Hayley Egan

On Wednesday 11th November, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School gathered for Remembrance Day.

The school sent their thanks to the familes and wider community that joined them on the day.

“In particular we thank Mr Middleton, Mr Henley and Mr Kemp, for joining us in prayer and reflection as we honoured the courage, sacrifice and service of those who have served our nation.” a post on the schools Facebook page read.

“Our Leadership Class were exceptional at leading the commemoration with reverence and maturity. The service encourages us all to remember the importance of peace, gratitude and service to others. Lest we forget.”

Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School Facebook page.