Tottenham welcome sign to return at Lions Rest Area

By Melissa Blewitt

Tottenham’s “Welcome to Tottenham – Soul of the Centre” sign will be reinstalled at the Lions Rest Area after Lachlan Shire Council endorsed the location following further community consultation.

Councillors supported the recommendation at the October Ordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, 28 October, bringing the matter closer to resolution after it was deferred at the August meeting.

The earlier deferral required the General Manager to meet with the Tottenham Welfare Council and Tottenham Lions Club to explain funding constraints and report back to Council.

Further consultation was undertaken by the Mayor and General Manager, with the Deputy Mayor attending one meeting, during September. Meetings were held with the Tottenham Tourism Committee, Welfare Council and Lions Club, while community members also had an opportunity to raise the matter at Council’s pop-up stall during the Tottenham Spring Fair and Flower Show.

A key issue discussed was the electronic community information sign, which was installed using Federal Government funding. Council explained that relocating the electronic sign would be inconsistent with the original funding agreement, and no groups suggested it should be moved.

The consultation report found that most community members wanted Council to proceed with reinstalling the original welcome sign, with survey responses showing a clear preference for the Lions Rest Area.

The location was considered the most suitable because of its accessibility, visibility and overall presentation.

Council staff will determine the sign’s final position and orientation within the rest area, ensuring the installation does not affect existing infrastructure or underground services, including electricity, water and telecommunications.

Sufficient funds are available in Council’s 2026/27 budget to complete the recommended works.

An alternative option was to return the sign to its original location and find another site for the electronic noticeboard. However, this was estimated to cost about $15,000, excluding the cost of providing power, with no funding allocated for the work in the current budget.

Council unanimously endorsed the recommendation, with Deputy Mayor Megan Mortimer moving the motion and Councillor Juanita Coleman seconding it.