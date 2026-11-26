Lake Cargelligo group gets creative with Christmas decorations
By Melissa Blewitt
The festive season is beginning to take shape for members of the Central West Family Support Group Lake Cargelligo Grandparents and Carers group, who have been busy creating their own Christmas decorations.
The group recently put their creative skills to work making colourful Christmas baubles, sharing an enjoyable activity while getting into the spirit of the season.
The craft session provided an opportunity for members to come together, enjoy some hands-on creativity and prepare for Christmas with decorations made by their own hands.
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