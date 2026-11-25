Students Presented with CWA Awards

By Hayley Egan

Throughout the year, Tullibigeal Central School students have participated in multiple CWA Competitions. Some students were recently recognised for their efforts and accomplishments.

In the Fiji International Competitions, Alice was awarded a Highly Commended for the Junior Postcard Competition, while Brayden was recognised with a Highly Commended for the Primary School Powerpoint Competition.

Participation Certificates were awarded to Lani, Ella, Rudy, Georgie, Fletcher, Pippa, Reuben, Ada, Lochy, Cody and Mitchell for the Agriculture and Environment Colouring-in Competition.

In the Cultural CWA State Awards (9-12 years), Ayden was presented with First Prize for his Junior Short Story, while Alice received a High Commended for her Junior Short Story, and Second Prize for her Digital Poster.

Congratulations to all the students.

Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.