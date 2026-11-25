Council to investigate carbon-credit mallee plantations on farming land

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council will investigate options for controlling the spread of carbon-credit mallee plantations on prime agricultural land, following concerns raised by the Tottenham branch of NSW Farmers.

The issue was raised by Mayor John Medcalf OAM in a Mayoral Minute at Council’s October Ordinary Meeting (28 October), where councillors unanimously endorsed a recommendation for Council to investigate ways of managing the expansion of carbon-credit mallee forest projects across the Shire.

The concerns centre on the potential long-term impact of large-scale tree planting on land currently used for agricultural production, particularly areas zoned RU1 Primary Production.

The Tottenham branch of NSW Farmers has called for carbon-credit reforestation projects to be listed as a land use requiring development consent under the Lachlan Local Environmental Plan.

Under the planning arrangements outlined in the Mayoral Minute, development consent is required for certain activities on RU1 land, including farm buildings, agritourism and intensive livestock agriculture such as feedlots. However, forestry and reforestation do not currently require consent.

The branch believes this creates a gap in planning controls, allowing productive agricultural land to be converted to carbon plantations without the same development assessment process applying to other land uses.

In its submission to Council, the branch raised concerns about the economic consequences of taking productive farming land out of food and fibre production.

It argued that farms planted to mallee for carbon credits contribute little to the local economy during their estimated two-year establishment period, and virtually nothing for the remaining 98 years of a 100-year permanence period.

The submission also referred to modelling by Net Zero Australia and the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), which it said estimated between five million and 18 million hectares of previously developed and cropped land could be needed for reforestation to meet Australia’s Net Zero by 2050 targets.

With NSW estimated to have between seven and eight million hectares of cropped land, the branch expressed concern that productive mixed-farming areas could be particularly vulnerable, noting that mallee plantations grow well in the red soils found across many agricultural districts.

It called on the NSW Farmers Association to consider the potential loss of productive land to carbon-credit projects and the consequences for the wider agriculture sector.

For Lachlan Shire, the issue has implications beyond individual landholders, with potential flow-on effects for agricultural production, farm-related employment, local businesses and the broader regional economy.

Council’s investigation will consider options for responding to the concerns raised. However, the resolution does not introduce new planning controls or make carbon-credit plantations subject to development applications at this stage.

Any proposed changes to the Lachlan Local Environmental Plan would need to be considered through the relevant planning processes.