Ellijah Showcases Skills at Cricket Competition

By Hayley Egan

Tullibigeal Central School student, Ellijah Turner, made an outstanding performance recently while representing the Western Region team at the NSW Combined High School Sports Association Secondary Cricket Boys Competition.

The Competition was held in Bathurst from Tuesday 3rd to Friday 6th November.

“Ellijah showcased his solid cricket skills and enjoyed playing alongside teammates across the Western Region. We’re proud of his dedication and the great experience he gained during the tournament.” a post on the schools Facebook page read.

Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.