Lake Cargelligo Airport lighting upgrade moves to next stage

By Melissa Blewitt

A $300,000 lighting upgrade at Lake Cargelligo Airport is progressing, with trenching and the installation of main electrical conduits and cabling completed, according to Lachlan Shire Council’s latest project update.

The project is now moving towards installation of the runway light fittings along the full length of the runway, as well as a generator, with commissioning scheduled for November.

The October update, presented to councillors as part of the meeting agenda on 28 October, follows earlier delays caused by wet weather and difficult excavation conditions, including additional rock encountered during trenching.

The project has a total budget of $300,000 through the Regional Airports Upgrade Program, with $162,000 spent at the time of reporting. Council forecast the final expenditure to remain within the approved budget.

The report listed completion of the lighting installation and generator works, followed by commissioning, as the next steps for the project.

The upgrade is expected to improve airport facilities and support aircraft operations outside daylight hours once the new lighting system is commissioned.

The Urban Works report was received and noted by councillors at the October meeting, as part of Council’s ongoing capital works program. Council also noted that priority is being given to grant-funded projects with approaching deadlines.