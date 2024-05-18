Year 10 visit the Children’s Centre
On Thursday 2nd May, Trundle Central School year 10 students visited the Trundle Children’s Centre. “Thank you to Trundle Children’s Centre for allowing our year 10 class to visit today.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. The students learnt about gaining employment in the childcare industry, and the opportunities available. They sent time engaging with the children and for some reminiscing about attending the centre when they were younger. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Year 10 visit the Children’s Centre
On Thursday 2nd May, Trundle Central School year 10 students [...]
Round One kicks off for Condobolin JRL
Condobolin Junior Rugby League played their first round of the [...]
Welcoming Macayla and Elwina
On Friday 3rd May, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School [...]
Brian hands over drummer duties
It’s official: Condobolin RSL Pipe Band member Brian Colless has [...]
Successful Super Sports Day
Local youth were able to enjoy a Super Sports Day [...]
Michael honoured for his service
Returned Serviceman Michael Wighton (2794392 Recruit and later Sapper) was [...]