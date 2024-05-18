Year 10 visit the Children’s Centre

On Thursday 2nd May, Trundle Central School year 10 students visited the Trundle Children’s Centre. “Thank you to Trundle Children’s Centre for allowing our year 10 class to visit today.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. The students learnt about gaining employment in the childcare industry, and the opportunities available. They sent time engaging with the children and for some reminiscing about attending the centre when they were younger. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.